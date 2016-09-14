Jonjo Shelvey reacts to his stunning goal after Newcastle 'send message' to Championship

Jonjo Shelvey says Newcastle United have "sent a message" to the Championship.

Rafa Benitez's side beat Queens Park Rangers 6-0 last night to move to within a point of league leaders Huddersfield Town.

Shelvey netted twice at Loftus Road to take his goal tally for the season to three ahead of Saturday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The midfielder ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with United's 3,005 travelling fans after opening the scoring in the first half with a deflected shot.

And the 24-year-old netted in the second half with a stunning effort from just over 20 yards.

Asked about his goals, Shelvey said: "The first was a little bit lucky to be honest with you.

"It took a bit of deflection and it seemed to take about two minutes to go in!

"But I think the first goal helped us in terms of allowing us to get a foothold in the game and it allowed us to score a lot more.

"Then I think the third goal killed the game off to be honest with you and allowed us to go on and win emphatically.

"For the second, I quite often try that sort of effort in training and 99% of the time they don't come off! But if you don't try them, you won't score.

"I'm not one to shy away from a shot so I'm just grateful it nestled in the far corner like it did."

Shelvey felt the performance had been coming from Newcastle, who have won their last six games in all competitions.

"This performance sends out a message to the league, to be honest," said Shelvey. "We needed to go and put down a marker.

"We've won six on the bounce now, and it's a real eye-opener for the other teams in the league."