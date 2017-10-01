Jonjo Shelvey recalled to Newcastle's starting XI, Joselu keeps place against Liverpool

Rafa Benitez has recalled Jonjo Shelvey to his Newcastle United starting XI for Liverpool's visit to St James's Park.

Benitez's side take on his former club in a televised game this afternoon (4.30pm kick-off).

And Shelvey and Javier Manquillo have been recalled to his team for the Premier League fixture.

Shelvey hasn't started a game since the opening weekend of the season, when he was sent off for stamping on Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.

The midfielder – who had a spell at Liverpool earlier in his career – went on to serve a three-game ban.

Shelvey broke his silence on his "moment of madness" against Tottenham ahead of the match.

The 25-year-old replaces Isaac Hayden in the starting XI, while Manquillo comes in at left-back for Chancel Mbemba, who's not involved.

Striker Joselu – who has missed a series of chances in recent weeks – keep his place up front.

Newcastle, beaten by Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, are ninth in the Premier League table.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Manquillo; Merino, Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Gamez, Lejeune, Diame, Hayden, Murphy, Gayle.

LIVERPOOL: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Salah, Mane Sturridge. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Milner, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Solanke.