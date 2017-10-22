Jonjo Shelvey taunts floored Yohan Cabaye in Newcastle victory – and image goes viral

Yohan Cabaye was once a popular figure at St James's Park.

That was before he went on strike in an attempt to force a move away from Newcastle United.

And Cabaye's already-diminished popularity on Tyneside plummeted further yesterday.

There were boos for Cabaye and Andros Townsend, who left the club in the wake of the club's relegation from the Premier League last year.

They were back with struggling Crystal Palace, who were beaten 1-0 thanks to a late header from substitute Mikel Merino.

The result took Newcastle up to sixth place.

Cabaye was fortunate to still be on the pitch when Merino rose to meet Matt Ritchie's 85th-minute corner.

The midfielder, sold to Paris Saint-Germain in January 2014, was only shown a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on DeAndre Yedlin.

Cabaye's tackle, which left Yedlin needing treatment, angered his team-mates, notably captain Jamaal Lascelles, who confronted the 31-year-old.

The France international took a tumble as Ritchie swung his corner for Merino.

When a dazed Cabaye looked up, United's Jonjo Shelvey was celebrating in his face, fists balled.

Photographs of the celebration quickly went viral on social media.

And there was no love lost for Cabaye, once the darling of St James's Park.