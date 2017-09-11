Jonjo Shelvey to return for Newcastle in Norwich Under-23 clash

Jonjo Shelvey is set to make his Newcastle return in tonight's under-23 league game against Norwich City at St James's Park.

Shelvey, who was left out of the starting XI against his old club Swansea yesterday after serving a three-game-ban for the Magpies will be back in action for Peter Beardsley's side.

The 25-year-old is in need of game time having only played 50 minutes this term in the season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur before being sent off for deliberately standing on Dele Alli.

Youngsters Freddie Woodman, Rolando Aarons and Jamie Sterry, on the fringes of Rafa Benitez's first team squad, are also likely to feature against the Canaries tonight.

It's a 7pm kick off at St James's Park with admission free for season ticket holders and members, otherwise tickets are £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

The match will also be shown live on NUFC TV for free with coverage starting from 6:30pm,

Callum Roberts, Victor Fernandez and Daniel Barlaser are also set to feature for Newcastle.