Joselu reacts to his ‘lucky’ goal for Newcastle against Liverpool

Joselu has reacted to the “lucky” goal that claimed a point against Liverpool.

The Newcastle United striker scored in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool at St James’s Park.

Joselu had missed a series of chances in the club’s previous two games.

And the summer signing admitted his second strike for United had an element of luck.

Joselu was set away by a superb through ball from the recalled Jonjo Shelvey.

Joel Matip, chasing him, attempted the clear the ball, but he struck it off Joselu’s shin and it rolled past Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to cancel out Philippe Coutinho’s stunning opening goal.

“It’s a very good point and very good result for us at home,” said Joselu, signed from Stoke City for £5million in August.

“We tried to win the game, and we took a point.

“I’m very happy, because the last two games, I had good chances to score. But football is like that.

“I’m very happy, but I’m more happy because it won the point.”

On the goal, Joselu added: “I think only to go to the keeper and keep on one side.

“The defender (Matip) came to win the ball. It was a lucky goal, but a goal is a goal.

“It’s very important because it took the point.”

Joselu had been frustrated after missing a series of opportunities in the games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Stoke.

“I try to work hard every week and do my best on the pitch,” said the 27-year-old. “That’s it.

“Of course, I want to score more goals, but football is like that.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s Under-23s take on Port Vale at Vale Park tonight in the Checkatrade Trophy (7.45pm kick-off).

United beat Crewe Alexandra in their first group game.

Former Newcastle striker David Kelly is in temporary charge of the League Two following Michael Brown’s departure last month.