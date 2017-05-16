Joshua King reacts to speculation linking him with Newcastle

Joshua King says he isn't looking to leave Bournemouth – after being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Rafa Benitez is looking to bring a striker to the promoted club this summer.

And Newcastle have been strongly linked with in-form King, who has scored 16 Premier League goals for Bournemouth this season.

Oslo-born King, however, has insisted that he's settled at the Vitality Stadium.

“I cannot wait for next season to start – I've enjoyed being here from day one,” King told the Daily Star.

“Being noticed by other clubs is positive, but my focus is 100% here.

“This is the first season where I have scored goals like this. Next year, I need to prove myself and do it all again.

“I set myself a target of 15 goals at the start of the season, and have been building my confidence. One you start scoring it builds.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe believes King will stay at the club.

“Josh has been excellent," said Howe. "Every team needs a goalscorer, and there is more to come from him.

“Will we lose him in the summer? I don’t think so. We need to keep our best players, and will do everything in our power to do so.”

King started his senior career at Manchester United, where he had a number of loan spells before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2013.

The Norway international joined Bournemouth in a £1million deal two years ago.

Meanwhile, United manager Benitez is hopeful a proposed £6.2million deal for Chelsea Christian Atsu can be finalised today.

The winger spent this season on loan at Newcastle.

