Karl Darlow has his say on Newcastle United's form

Bad form? What bad form? That's the view of Newcastle United keeper Karl Darlow.

The perception among the Championship is that the Magpies have, in recent months, been on a little bit of a dip in form.

Karl Darlow earlier this season against Norwich City.

But all you have to do is look at the facts, according to United's no.1.

"I don’t think we are on that bad a run really," said Darlow, ahead of tomorrow's visit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"In the league we have not been beaten for the last four or five.

"Obviously the result in the cup put a bit of a dampener on things for everybody. Nobody wanted that to turn out the way it did.

"It has meant the place has been a bit down. But that’s what happens when you lose games or concede late goals - like we did against QPR.

"But the win on Saturday put an end to all of that. It was positive for the team."

Having come off the back of week where United uncharacteristically conceded five in two games, Darlow says last weekend's Derby County clean sheet was a big step in the right direction.

"The clean sheet was a big thing. I thought we defended well as a unit," he said.

"It was hard we knew they would be a good team and they were.

"We had to be on our game. And in the end it was a good three points."