Lee Johnson reveals how Bristol City can get an unlikely result at Newcastle

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has revealed his game plan for his team's visit to St James's Park.

Johnson's struggling side have lost 10 of their last 13 games and are battling to stay in the Championship.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, lead the division by one point ahead of tomorrow's game.

Johnson, fighting to save his job at the ambitious club, is looking for "passion and aggression" from his team, which is 21st in the table.

“We go there as the underdog,” said Johnson. “Obviously it’s going to be a tough game, but we have to get some spirit back – find that aggression and passion in our play to go and make things happen.

“If you’re low on confidence, what comes next is you run about and put your foot in. You do everything you can to make something happen in a physical sense.

“I’m certainly going to pick a team that’s going to run about, get tight to people and give Bristol City fans pride in the shirt.

“I haven’t lost the belief and I’m not going to lose it, because belief is such a big part of it.

“I’m up for the fight, and I have to make sure everyone else is.”

Johnson was in the City team which held United to a goalless draw at St James's Park in the 2009-10 season.

“It’s a fantastic place to play, and the players have to go there and enjoy it, having come off the field victorious knowing they’ve given everything they’ve got," Johnson told the club's official website.

“We will feel like we’ve got a point to prove and we’ve got to go there and put in a good performance that people can be proud of.”

