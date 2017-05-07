Search

LIVE: Newcastle United v Barnsley - All the build-up match updates & reaction from St James's Park as the Magpies go in search of the Championship title

Newcastle United fans could be celebrating the Championship title this afternoon, provided they better Brighton's result at Aston Villa

Unlikely as it may have seemed just a few short weeks ago, but Newcastle United could get their hands on the Championship title, should Brighton slip up at Aston Villa today.

