Liverpool block Newcastle loan move for Sheyi Ojo

Liverpool will NOT loan Sheyi Ojo to Newcastle United, according to a report today.

Rafa Benitez wants to sign the winger on a season-long deal.

Championship clubs Fulham, Middlesbrough and Derby County have reportedly been given permission to speak to Ojo.

But The Sun claim that Liverpool unhappy with Newcastle's approach to loan talks – and that manager Jurgen Klopp will now only sell to United with a buy-back option.

Ojo is reportedly rated in the £10million bracket by Klopp.

The Gazette reported last month that Liverpool had knocked back an early loan move from Newcastle for the England Under-20 international.

Ojo was left out of Liverpool's squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy earlier this month.

Meanwhile, United manager Benitez said he was "hopeful" of another transfer breakthrough after Saturday's 1-1 draw against Preston North End.

The club signed Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo last week from Norwich City and Atletico Madrid respectively.