Liverpool respond to Newcastle's Sheyi Ojo loan enquiry

Newcastle United have enquired about taking Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo on loan.

Rafa Benitez is looking to sign another winger in this summer's transfer window.

And Ojo has been identified as a potential recruit by Benitez.

Newcastle – who have already signed winger Christian Atsu on a permanent deal – have approached Benitez's former club about the possibility of taking Ojo on loan.

But Liverpool made it clear that Ojo is unlikely to be farmed out this season.

A number of other Premier League clubs are also understood to have enquired about the England Under-20 international, who has had loan spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

Newcastle can only hope now that Liverpool's stance changes before the summer transfer window closes.

Ojo helped England's Under-20s win the World Cup earlier this month.

