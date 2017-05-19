Long-serving forward is first out of the door in summer revamp at Newcastle

Haris Vuckic will end his eight-year stay at Newcastle United this summer.

The forward is out of contract at the end of next month – and there is no new deal on the table.

And technically-gifted Vuckic – whose career at St James’s Park has been interrupted by a series of injuries – will look to restart his career on the continent after a frustrating couple of seasons in England.

The 24-year-old – who was on the fringes of the first team during Alan Pardew’s tenure – has had a series loan spells in in recent years.

Vuckic spent the first half of this season at League One Bradford City before returning to Newcastle, where he linked up with Peter Beardsley’s Under-23 squad.

The Slovenia international’s last senior appearance for the club came in January 2015, when he played in the club’s FA Cup defeat to Leicester City.

Vuckic – who joined United in early 2009 – is now looking to make up for lost time, possibly in Holland or Belgium.

There could also be interest in Vuckic – who had a trial at Dutch club FC Twente in March – from further afield.

Sammy Ameobi – who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Bolton Wanderers – is also out of contract this summer.

The 25-year-old made a handful of Championship appearances for United after returning to the club in January.

But the forward’s future seemingly lies away from Newcastle.

Vuckic and Ameobi were not involved in the Premier League 2 Division Two play-off final against West Ham United on Tuesday night. Beardsley’s side were beaten 2-1.

