Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1: Defensive errors prove costly as Isaac Hayden picks up ban

Newcastle United suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at Old Trafford this evening.

Rafa Benitez's side were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United, who had to come from behind after Dwight Gayle put the visitors into the lead.

Anthony Martial, Chris Smalling, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku were on target for Jose Mourinho's team, who took advantage of a series of defensive errors to inflict a third successive Premier League defeat on Newcastle

The game also saw visiting midfielder Isaac Hayden pick up an automatic one-game ban for his fifth booking of the campaign.

Hayden, shown a yellow card for a foul on Juan Mata, will miss the November 25 home game against Watford.

Newcastle remain 11th in the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez

Benitez had handed winger Jacob Murphy a start in place of the injured Christian Atsu. Ciaran Clark came in for captain Jamaal Lascelles, also injured in the home defeat to Bournemouth before the international break.

Jose Mourinho, Benitez's long-time adversary, recalled fit-again midfielder Pogba to his starting XI and named striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, out since April, on his bench.

Newcastle, captained by Jonjo Shelvey and again set up in a 4-4-2 formation, gave as good as they got for much of the first half, despite the gulf in riches between the two clubs.

Gayle, a boyhood Man United fan, put Newcastle into the lead in the 14th minute with a first-time finish from a DeAndre Yedlin pull-back.

It was Gayle's first strike of the season, and also the first league goal conceded by Mourinho's side at home since April.

Newcastle had chances to go 2-0 up – Murphy shot across goal – and they would soon rue those missed opportunities.

Pogba beat Isaac Hayden on the right in the 37th minute and crossed to the far post for Martial, who headed past Rob Elliot.

Smalling made it 2-1 to Man United in first half injury-time with a header from an Ashley Young cross.

Newcastle's defence should have done better for both goals.

Man United got firm grip of the game after the break. They quickly got control of the ball, and there was no way back for the visitors once Pogba made it 3-1 from close range after Marcus Rashford cushioned a header from a Lukaku cross into his path.

Murphy, given a surprising amount of space, tested David De Gea with a 25-yard shot, but chances were few and far between for Newcastle.

And Lukaku netted a fourth after playing a one-two with Mata. It was too easy for Man United.

Newcastle manager Benitez sent on Rolando Aarons, Mohamed Diame and Aleksandar Mitrovic, while Ibrahimovic was sent on to a huge ovation from the home support.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Lindelof, Pogba (Fellaini, 70), Mata (Herrera, 83), Lukaku, Martial (Ibrahimovic, 77), Smalling, Young, Rashford, Valencia, Matic. Subs not used: Romero, Lingard, Shaw.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo; Murphy, Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie (Aarons, 66); Gayle (Diame, 77), Joselu (Mitrovic, 71). Subs not used: Darlow, Gamez, Mbemba, Perez.

Goals: Gayle 13, Martial 37, Smalling 45, Pogba 54, Lukaku 70

Bookings: Hayden 12

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Attendance: 75,035