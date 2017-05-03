Mark Hughes hopes the lure of a new deal for Ryan Shawcross will ward off interest from Newcastle United

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has moved to pour cold water on talk of skipper Ryan Shawcross leaving for Newcastle United this summer.

The 29-year-old is entering the final year of his deal at the Bet365 Stadium and as a result has been linked with a move away.

Rafa Benitez, keen to strengthen his United backline following promotion back to the Premier League, is said to be a keen admirer of former Manchester United defender.

Although, should Shawcross become available, he would not be the only one, with the the Potters captain regarded as one of the most consistent defenders in the top flight.

Hughes says he has no intention of allowing Shawcross to leave.

Instead, the manager is keen to see him pen a new deal at Stoke, warding off any potential summer suitors.

Ryan Shawcross

Want Newcastle United news straight to your Facebook feed? Give our dedicated NUFC page a 'like'. Find us by clicking this link.

"There's not an issue, not from our point of view. We certainly want to keep Ryan here if we can," said Hughes.

"We don't usually enter into negotiations until there are 12 months to go.

"Sometimes that can help the players, because sometimes more power goes to the player the closer you get to the end. There are two ways to look at it."