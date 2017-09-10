Match ratings: How did Newcastle's players rate in Swansea win?

A Jamaal Lascelles header was enough to see Newcastle walk away from the Liberty Stadium with all three points.

The skipper was outstanding on the day, but how did he, and the other United players rate on the day? Liam Kennedy has his say...

United XI (4-2-3-1)

Rob Elliot - One or two crucial saves to ensure the three points headed North... 7

Javier Manquillo - A solid game for the full-back. Looks a transformed player from the one who left Sunderland under a cloud last season... 6

Jamaal Lascelles - The man of the moment, without doubt. Hero at both ends of the park. Goal line clearance and match-winning header... 9

Ciaran Clark - Really composed. Won every battle... 7

Jesus Gamez - Exposed in the first half, composed in the second. Got forward at every attempt... 7

Mikel Merino - Take the dive out of the equation, the midfielder was a class apart. Getting better at every outing. Massively outshone the much-hyped Sanches... 8

Isaac Hayden - Looked tired late on. After a shaky start really settled in, getting the better of an intense midfield battle... 7

Matt Ritchie - Another player who never stopped grafting. A real cornerstone of this United XI... 7

Ayoze Perez - His usual energetic self. Great on the break. Some nice touches as we've come to expect from the Spaniard... 6

Jacob Murphy - A poor full debut for the youngster. Shrugged off ball too easily. His day will come, though... 5

Joselu - Always an outlet. One of two chances in the game, too. Linked the play well, too, inter-changing with Perez... 7

Subs

Christian Atsu (for Murphy 58) - Brought on as an impact player. Gave the ball away a little too often... 5

Mo Diame (for Hayden 69) - Given the nod, ahead of Shelvey, to sure things up when Hayden tired... 6

Dwight Gayle (for Joselu 78) - Ran his socks off for the side as time wore on... 6

Subs not used: Freddie Woodman, Florian Lejene, DeAndre Yedlin, Jonjo Shelvey.

Yellow: Hayden 8, Ritchie 49, Gayle 86

Red: None

Goal(s): Lascelles 76

Swansea XI: Lukasz Fabianski, Alfie Mawson, Leroy Fer, Tammy Abraham, Tom Carroll (Luciano Narsingh 85), Martin Olsson, Sam Clucas, Jordan Ayew, Kyle Naughton, Federico Fernandez, Renato Sanchez (Wilfried Bony 69).

Subs not used: Kristoffer Nordfedlt, Mike van der Hoorn, Wayne Routledge, Angel Rangel, Roque Mesa.

Yellow: Naughton 48

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Referee: Mike Jones

Att: 20,872