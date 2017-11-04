Match ratings: How did Newcastle United players rate in Bournemouth defeat?

Bournemouth nabbed a late, late win at St James's Park thanks to a Steve Cook header in added time.

But how did Newcastle's players rate in the loss?

Newcastle United XI (4-4-1-1)

Rob Elliot - One or two vital saves in the opening 45. Kept things level but could do nothing about Cook's winner... 7

DeAndre Yedlin - Caught out of position on one or two occasions... 6

Jamaal Lascelles - Another solid, physical performance cut short by injury suffered at the end of first half - couldn't seem to shake it off... 7

Florian Lejeune - Excellent with the ball. Booked for absolutely nothing... 7

Javier Manquillo - Far too many needless fouls... 6

Isaac Hayden - Not one of his better days... 6

Jonjo Shelvey - Flashes of quality but doesn't influence the game anywhere near as much as he should... 6

Matt Ritchie - Hit the post early on. Left it all out on the park against his former side... 7

Christian Atsu - An ever-willing runner. Always tries to beat his man. Little end product, bar one first-half effort blocked by Cook... 6

Joselu - Played in a slightly withdrawn role. Did very little to impress, despite plenty of trying... 6

Dwight Gayle - Thought he'd opened his account for the season, but was flagged offside. Best show of the season so far... 6

Subs

Ciaran Clark (for Lascelles 54) - Beaten too easily for the winner... 6

Ayoze Perez (for Joselu 68) - Added a bit of urgency to United's play... 6

Jacob Murphy (for Atsu 82)... N/A

Not used: Karl Darlow, Mohamed Diame, Jesus Gamez, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Yellow: Lejeune, Shelvey

AFC Bournemouth XI: Asmir Begovic 8, Simon Francis 7, Steve Cook 6, Nathan Ake 7, Charlie Daniels 6, Andrew Surman 7, Harry Arter 7, Marc Pugh 6, Josh King 6, Jordon Ibe (Jermain Defoe 75) 5, Callum Wilson (Adam Smith 75) 6.

Not used: Artur Boruc, Dan Gosling, Lewis Cook, Ryan Fraser, Lys Mousset.

Yellow: Surman, Francis

Goal: Cook 90

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 52,237