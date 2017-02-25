Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players rate against Bristol City?

A point gained or two dropped? Only time will tell how valuable a draw this will turn out at St James's Park.

But how did the players rate in the 2-2 draw with Bristol City?

Here we take a look...

Newcastle United XI

Karl Darlow - Another blunder for Bristol City's second goal but redeemed himself with a couple of remarkable stops in the second 45... 6

DeAndre Yedlin - Caught out of position on a couple of occasions defensively, but much improved show as the game wore on... 6

Ciaran Clark - Bagged a deserved goal late on. The one player who really stood out for NUFC defensively... 7

Jamaal Lascelles - As good as the Robins opener was he will be disappointed their centre-forward was allowed so much time and space. Bullied a touch in first 45... 5

Paul Dummett - Was as willing a runner as anyone for United going forward. Allowed Christian Atsu ample support... 6

Jack Colback - Sacrificed at the start of the second-half, in order for United to have more of an attacking threat... 6

Jonjo Shelvey - Poor first, very good second half. He was one of the driving forces behind Newcastle's revival in the encounter... 7

Christian Atsu - Created the first but should have netted a winner late on. Final ball let him down on too many occasions but his pace was refreshing... 6

Ayoze Perez - Anonymous in the opening half but got better as United improved. Still did not show anywhere near enough in the game... 5

Matt Ritchie - His grit and determination, allied with his quality and class, made him the stand out player on the park... 8

Aleksandar Mitrovic - Newcastle are just not the same team without Dwight Gayle. Hold up play was good but doesn't seem to have that killer instinct... 5

Subs

Mo Diame (for Colback 58) - Gave the midfield a little bit of spark... 6

Yoan Gouffran (for Ayoze Perez 79) - N/A

Subs not used: Rob Elliot, Grant Hanley, Vurnon Anita, Jesus Gamez, Daryl Murphy.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goals: Smith OG 59 Clark 82

Bristol City XI

Fabian Giefer 8, Joe Bryan (Hordur Magnusson 71, 6) 6, Aden Flint 5, Gary O'Neil 6, Korey Smith (Marlon Pack 82, N/A) 6, Callum O'Dowda 7, Bobby Reid 6, Aaron Wilbraham 7, Zak Vyner 6, David Cotterill (Jens Hegeler 90, N/A) 7, Bailey Wright 6.

Subs not used: Frank Fielding, Lee Tomlin, Matty Taylor, Jamie Paterson.

Yellow: Wilbraham

Red: None

Goals: Wilbraham 11, Cotterill 21

Referee: Chris Kavanagh - One or two dodgy decisions, not helped by his linesman... 5

Att: 52,131