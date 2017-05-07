Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players rate in Barnsley win that secured Championship title?

It was dramatic at St James's Park after a long, at times frustrating season, but it was well and truly worth the wait.

Newcastle sealed the Championship title in the final minute of play thanks to a freak Jack Grealish strike at Villa Park.

United did their own job on home turf, though, comfortably seeing off Barnsley. But how did the players rate? Here's our take...

Newcastle United XI

Rob Elliot - Very little to do in the whole 90. Can barely think of a save he had to make... 6

DeAndre Yedlin - As ever, a constant outlet on the right. Formed a dangerous partnership with Christian Atsu... 7

Isaac Hayden - Took a nasty looking head knock and lasted just 13 minutes... N/A

Chancel Mbemba - Generally had a solid enough game. Or or two misjudgments but nothing costly. Took his goal like a centre-forward... 7

Paul Dummett - Moved into centre-back after the injury to Hayden. Looked as at home as he ever has in that position... 7

Jack Colback - Won his tackles. Little amount of fuss. Just what you want from a holding midfielder on the day... 7

Jonjo Shelvey - Set pieces were awful Did hit the post, though, and was more influential than in recent months... 7

Christian Atsu - Worked well as a pairing with the equally as pacey Yedlin... 7

Ayoze Perez - A very lively game. Newcastle's stand out man... 8

Yoan Gouffran - Worked hard out on the left - his movement allowed Haidara space to bomb on... 6

Aleksandar Mitrovic - Little to no chances but movement was also poor... 5

Subs

Massadio Haidara (for Hayden 13) - An excellent first league show since October 2015... 7

Mo Diame (for Shelvey 72) - First touch, gave the ball away. Didn't get any better after that... 4

Dwight Gayle (for Perez 79) ...N/A

Subs not used: Karl Darlow, Vurnon Anita, Achraaf Lazaar, Daryl Murphy.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): Perez 23, Mbemba 59, Gayle 90

Barnsley XI: Adam Davies 6, Angus MacDonald 6, Josh Scowen 6, George Moncur 6, Adam Jackson 6, Tom Bradshaw 7, Saidy Janko 7, Ryan Hedges (Marley Watkins 53, 6) 5, Matty James (Elliot Lee 74, 5) 6, Callum Elder 5, Ryan Kent (Ryan Williams 74, 5) 6.

Subs not used: Nick Townsend, Callum Evans, Alex Mowatt, Gethin Jones.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Referee: James Linington - A quiet 90 for the man in the middle... 6

Attendance: 52,276