Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players rate in Crystal Palace victory?

They left it late, but Newcastle United continued their impressive start to the season with a home win over Crystal Palace, thanks to an 86th minute Mikel Merino strike.

But how did the players rate in victory? Liam Kennedy has his say...

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1)

Rob Elliot - Made one or two telling stops in the opening 45... 7

DeAndre Yedlin - Had a difficult opening half of football. Struggled with Townsend and Zaha. But much more involved in an attacking sense in second period... 6

Jamaal Lascelles - Skipper was honoured with a flag behind the Gallowgate and did it justice by putting in a solid show. Would have impressed the watching Gareth Southgate... 8

Florian Lejeune - Another who had a very slow start to proceedings, booked for getting dumbfounded by Townsend. But much more assured as the game wore on... 7

Javier Manquillo - The versatile operator looks night and day from the player at the Stadium of Light last season... 6

Isaac Hayden - Gave the midfield some bite, a few crunching tackles before being sacrificed as United chased victory... 7

Jonjo Shelvey - Influence grew after a very quiet opening hour. One perfect pass as Atsu almost opened the scoring... 6

Matt Ritchie - Workrate is second to none but was tied up somewhat by the compact, well organised Palace two banks of four... 6

Ayoze Perez - Not his day. Gave the ball away far too cheaply... 5

Christian Atsu - Probably United's stand out performer in attack. Was the only bright spark in an otherwise flat Magpies front four... 7

Joselu - Given absolutely nothing in terms of service or quality ball to feet. A tough day at the office. Never stopped grafting, though... 6

Subs

Mikel Merino (for Hayden, 55) - Brought a bit of life to the United midfield, rewarded with his first goal in black a white - a towering header from a Ritchie corner... 7

Mo Diame (for Perez, 65) - Added drive in the final third... 7

Aleksandar Mitrovic (for Joselu , 78) - Won one of two headers, and wasted vital seconds as the clock ticked away... 6

Subs not used: Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Jacob Murphy, Jesus Gamez.

Yellow: Manquillo, Lejeune, Joselu

Red: None

Goal: Merino 86

Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Julian Speroni, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, Luka Milivojevic, Scott Dann, Yohan Cabaye, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha (Ruben Loftus-Cheek 76), Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur (Bakary Sako 88).

Subs not used: James Tomkins, Wayne Hennessey, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jason Puncheon, Jairo Riedewald.

Yellow: Cabaye, Van Aanholt

Red: None

Referee: Stuart Attwell - Seemed to get the big calls right... 6

Attendance: 52,251