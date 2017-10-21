Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players rate in Crystal Palace victory?

They left it late, but Newcastle United continued their impressive start to the season with a home win over Crystal Palace, thanks to an 86th minute Mikel Merino strike.
But how did the players rate in victory? Liam Kennedy has his say...
Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1)
Rob Elliot - Made one or two telling stops in the opening 45... 7
DeAndre Yedlin - Had a difficult opening half of football. Struggled with Townsend and Zaha. But much more involved in an attacking sense in second period... 6
Jamaal Lascelles - Skipper was honoured with a flag behind the Gallowgate and did it justice by putting in a solid show. Would have impressed the watching Gareth Southgate... 8
Florian Lejeune - Another who had a very slow start to proceedings, booked for getting dumbfounded by Townsend. But much more assured as the game wore on... 7
Javier Manquillo - The versatile operator looks night and day from the player at the Stadium of Light last season... 6
Isaac Hayden - Gave the midfield some bite, a few crunching tackles before being sacrificed as United chased victory... 7
Jonjo Shelvey - Influence grew after a very quiet opening hour. One perfect pass as Atsu almost opened the scoring... 6
Matt Ritchie - Workrate is second to none but was tied up somewhat by the compact, well organised Palace two banks of four... 6
Ayoze Perez - Not his day. Gave the ball away far too cheaply... 5
Christian Atsu - Probably United's stand out performer in attack. Was the only bright spark in an otherwise flat Magpies front four... 7
Joselu - Given absolutely nothing in terms of service or quality ball to feet. A tough day at the office. Never stopped grafting, though... 6
Subs
Mikel Merino (for Hayden, 55) - Brought a bit of life to the United midfield, rewarded with his first goal in black a white - a towering header from a Ritchie corner... 7
Mo Diame (for Perez, 65) - Added drive in the final third... 7
Aleksandar Mitrovic (for Joselu , 78) - Won one of two headers, and wasted vital seconds as the clock ticked away... 6
Subs not used: Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Jacob Murphy, Jesus Gamez.
Yellow: Manquillo, Lejeune, Joselu
Red: None
Goal: Merino 86
Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Julian Speroni, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, Luka Milivojevic, Scott Dann, Yohan Cabaye, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha (Ruben Loftus-Cheek 76), Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur (Bakary Sako 88).
Subs not used: James Tomkins, Wayne Hennessey, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jason Puncheon, Jairo Riedewald.
Yellow: Cabaye, Van Aanholt
Red: None
Referee: Stuart Attwell - Seemed to get the big calls right... 6
Attendance: 52,251
