Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players rate in Derby County victory?

Newcastle United returned to the top of the Championship pile with a nervy 1-0 win over Steve McClaren's Derby County.

But how did United's players rate at St James' Park?

Newcastle United XI

Karl Darlow - One or two shaky moments. Dropped one in the second half but was saved by the awareness of Hanley... 6

DeAndre Yedlin - A vital clearance off the line on 90+6. Were in not for him this would have been yet more dropped home points... 7

Ciaran Clark - A solid enough show both on and off the ball from the Irishman... 6

Grant Hanley - Composed performance from the Scotland international. Filled in admirably for skipper Jamaal Lascelles... 7

Paul Dummett - We seen more of the left-back in an attacking sense... 6

Matt Ritchie - Is proving to be a class act for United, week after week. Stroke of luck with the goal, though... 7

Isaac Hayden - Full of energy and running while he was on. His departure allowed Derby to get a foothold... 6

Jonjo Shelvey - Some clever play to win free-kicks and fouls. Does a lot of good work off the ball, too... 7

Yoan Gouffran - Struggled to get into the game. Little impact out on the left. Quiet... 5

Mo Diame - An excellent return in an advanced role. Dominant in opening 45. Less so when moved back... 7

Aleksandar Mitrovic - Worked hard but a lot of the good stuff he does gets undone by his misses. Another sitter goes begging... 6

Subs

Ayoze Perez (for Hayden 49) - Very little impact. Although, could have made it 2-0 late on... 5

Sammy Ameobi (for Mitrovic 84) N/A

Jamaal Lascelles (for Gouffran 90) N/A

Subs not used: Rob Elliot, Achraf Lazaar, Jesus Gamez, Daryl Murphy.

Yellow: Ritchie, Dummett

Red: None

Goal: Ritchie 27

Derby County: Scott Carson 6, Craig Bryson (Julien de Sart 46, 6) 5, Richard Keogh 7, Johnny Russell (Abdoul Camara 64, 6) 7, Tom Ince, Darren Bent, Chris Baird, Bradley Johnson (Ikechi Anya 76, 6) 6, Alex Pearce 6, Jacob Butterfield 6, Marcus Olsson 7.

Subs not used: Cyrus Christie, Jason Shackell, Matej Vydra, Jonathan Mitchell.

Yellow: De Sart

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Referee: Darren Bond - Should have sent off Scott Carson late on. Topped a forgettable day for the whistler... 3