Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players rate in QPR draw?

A late Ciaran Clark own goal robbed Newcastle United of a return to the top of the Championship table.

But how did the players rate in the 2-2 home draw? Here's our marks...

Newcastle United XI (4-4-1-1)

Karl Darlow - Could little about either goal. Made two or three quality stops on the day. Was unlucky to concede twice... 7

DeAndre Yedlin - Got forward at every opportunity, as ever. Little end product this time, though... 6

Ciaran Clark - It was the Irishman's mistake that saw United's return to the top of the second tier go up in smoke... 6

Jamaal Lascelles - Did what was required for much of the encounter. Was a virtual spectator for much of the second-half... 6

Paul Dummett - One or two little shaky moments... 6

Matt Ritchie - Was excellent drifting in off the right, then when moved to the left. Brilliant header for 2-1... 8

Isaac Hayden - Failed to get much of a hold on the game. Got better in the second-half... 6

Jonjo Shelvey - Scored with a cracker within a minute. Was an increasing influence as the game wore on... 7

Yoan Gouffran - Not one of his better days. Did very little in the final third... 5

Ayoze Perez - Surprised he managed to last 86 minutes. Had a really bad day at the office... 5

Daryl Murphy - Given very little to feed off while he was on the pitch. Cannot fault his effort, though. Chased absolutely everything... 6

Subs

Sammy Ameobi (for Murphy 66) 6

Mohamed Diame (for Perez 86) N/A

Subs not used: Matz Sels, Grant Hanley, Achraf Lazaar, Jesus Gamez, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Yellow: Ritchie 87

Red: None

Goal(s): Shelvey 1, Ritchie 53

QPR: Alex Smithies 7, Jake Bidwell 6, Nedum Onuoha 6, Joel Lynch 4, Conor Washington 7, Jamie Mackie (Kazenga LuaLua 73, 6) 5, Pawel Wszolek 7, Massimo Luongo 6, James Perch 5, Darnell Furlong (Sean Goss 83, N/A) 6, Ryan Manning (Luke Freeman 66, 6) 6.

Subs not used: Matt Ingram, Jordan Cousins, Michael Doughty, Michael Petrasso.

Yellow: Perch 40

Red: None

Goal(s): Washington 44, Clark OG 90

Referee: Tim Robinson - On the one big call he was let down by his linesman. Joel Lynch had to be red carded... 5

Att: 47,909