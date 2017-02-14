Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players rate in their 2-2 draw at Norwich City?

A late Jamaal Lascelles strike ensured Newcastle rescued a Carrow Road point and retained their one point lead over the rest of the Championship promotion chasers.

But how did the players rate in the 2-2 draw?

Newcastle United XI

Karl Darlow - Recovered well after making a dreadful error for Norwich's second goal... 5

DeAndre Yedlin - Made an important contribution at both ends of the pitch... 6

Jamaal Lascelles - Involved in the incidents which led to Norwich's goals, but redeemed himself by scoring the equaliser... 6

Ciaran Clark - Came into his own in the second half and made a couple of important late clearances... 6

Paul Dummett - Steadied himself after a difficult start and played his part in United's comeback... 6

Jonjo Shelvey - Nowhere near his best, but still drove United on after the break... 6

Jack Colback - Had a difficult game alongside Shelvey in United's midfield and was withdrawn early in the second half... 5

Matt Ritchie - Replaced by Christian Atsu as the second-half wore on... 6

Ayoze Perez - Took his goal well and had a chance to claim all three points in injury time... 6

Yoan Gouffran - Wasn't able to make any kind of impression in the final third of the pitch... 5

Aleksandar Mitrovic - Should have done better with his first-half chances... 5

SUBSTITUTES

Mohamed Diame (for Colback, 54) - Didn't really get into the game... 5

Christian Atsu (for Ritchie, 70) - Energised United with his pace... 6

Dwight Gayle (for Mitrovic, 75) - Was a danger in the final 15 minutes... 6

Subs not used: Rob Elliot, Grant Hanley, Isaac Hayden, Jesus Gamez.

Yellow: Colback 26, Lascelles 47

Red: none

Goal(s): Perez 1, Lascelles 82

NORWICH CITY: John Ruddy, Steven Whittaker, Russell Martin, Timm Klose, Mitchell Dijks; Jonny Howson, Alex Tettey; Jacob Murphy, Wes Hoolahan, Yanic Wildschut (Alex Pritchard, 58); Cameron Jerome (Kyle Lafferty, 80).

Subs not used: Michael McGovern, Sebastien Bassong, Ryan Bennett, Josh Murphy, Ben Godfrey.

Yellow: Dijks 82, Whittaker 90, Howson 90

Red: none

Goals: Ja. Murphy 12, Jerome 17

REFEREE

Andrew Madley (Huddersfield) - Kept a lid on what was a challenging game to referee ...6