Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players rate in their win over Aston Villa?

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United cruised to a routine win over Aston Villa at St James' Park.

It was a victory which saw them go back to the top of the Championship table.

But how did the players rate in the win?

Here we take a look...

Newcastle United XI

Karl Darlow - Solid and assured throughout. Took every cross confidently. One outstanding stop in the second 45... 7

NUFC players celebrate match winning strike.

DeAndre Yedlin - Never shy in getting forward. His pace caused problems. Final ball maybe let him down... 6

Ciaran Clark - Sprays the ball around from the back. So refreshing to have a centre-half so comfortable on the ball... 7

Jamaal Lascelles - Captain was back to his best. Was unlucky not to notch another goal, too... 7

Paul Dummett - Another excellent display from the left-back. Slowly but surely is proving his critics wrong... 7

Jack Colback - Started very shakily. Grew into it, though. Took more control of proceedings in the second 45... 6

Jonjo Shelvey - As ever, strolled through the 90 minutes. Never disappoints with his wide array of passing... 7

Matt Ritchie - Man of the match. Head and shoulders above anyone on the park... 8

Mo Diame - His driving runs and energy become more and more apparent as the game wore on... 6

Yoan Gouffran - Another goal to add to the collection. It was far from pretty but he will take it... 6

Dwight Gayle - Didn't quite look right from the very off. Lasted just over half an hour and looks like he could be out for some time... 5

Subs

Aleksandar Mitrovic (for Gayle 32) - Chased every ball, Made a difference when he came on... 7

Christian Atsu (for Gouffran 88) ... N/A

Subs not used: Rob Elliot, Grant Hanley, Achraf Lazaar, Ayoze Perez, Jesus Gamez.

Yellow: Shelvey 34, Lascelles 37

Red: None

Goals: Gouffran 42, Lansbury OG 59

Aston Villa XI

Sam Johnstone 7, Neil Taylor 7, Tommy Elphick 6, James Chester 7, Alan Hutton 6, Mile Jedinak (Albert Adomah 71, 5) 5, Conor Hourihane 6, Birkir Bjarnason (Leandro Bacuna 83, N/A) 6, Henri Lansbury 5, Jonathan Kodija (Gary Gardner 83, N/A) 6, Scott Hogan 6.

Subs not used: Mark Bunn, Nathan Baker, Jordan Amavi, Jack Grealish.

Yellow:

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Att: 50,024