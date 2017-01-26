Michael Appleton gives pitch update ahead of Newcastle's FA Cup tie against Oxford

Michael Appleton is hopeful that Newcastle United's fourth-round FA Cup tie WILL go ahead.

Oxford United's Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final against Bradford City at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night was postponed minutes before kick-off.

The freezing pitch, which had passed two inspections in ahead of the game, was deemed dangerous by referee Dean Whitestone.

Oxford manager Appletone is desperate for Saturday's sold-out tie against Newcastle to go ahead as planned.

Appleton told the Oxford Mail: “I can assure you we wanted the game on, because we’ve got that many coming up.

“God forbid if we took Newcastle to a replay as well, although I’m sure the chairman will be delighted, then it would become congested.

“Hopefully the weather will be a bit better between now and the weekend, so we can get the Newcastle game on and this again next Tuesday.”

Newcastle will be backed by 1,800 fans at the Kassam Stadium.