Mike Ashley drops asking price for Newcastle to bring potential buyers to the table

Mike Ashley has dropped his asking price for Newcastle United, according to a report.

The Premier Keague club had been for sale at £400million.

However, The Times report that Ashley, United's owner, is willing to do business at £380million.

It is reported that "several potential buyers" have signed non-disclosure agreements in "recent weeks".

Ashley – who bought the club for £180million a decade ago – is said to have indicated that he would accept the lower price.

The billionaire spoke about his willingness to sell last month.

Ashley said: "If somebody would like come along and take this seat and fund Newcastle with a nought on the end with their wealth more than me, I will not stand in Newcastle United's way.

"One of the reasons I'm doing this interview is that I don't think you'll find there's many people out there who will actually stand up and do it.

"I think we're going to be together a good while longer and we've got the man in Rafa (Benitez) and let's hope that we can generate some funds and we give him some chance to get some building blocks going over the coming years."

Newcastle are seventh in the Premier League table ahead of tomorrow afternoon's game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.