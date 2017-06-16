Mike Ashley's fixer arrives at Newcastle as Rafa Benitez targets four new signings

Mike Ashley has drafted in a trusted associate as considers his options at Newcastle United.

Ashley, the club's billionaire owner, is looking to sell up or attract investment.

And deal-maker Justin Barnes is working at St James's Park, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Barnes has worked on a number for Ashley's Sports Direct business.

United managing director Lee Charnley is reportedly running major financial decisions past Barnes, who is described as a "fixer" for Ashley.

Barnes is understood to have had discussions with prospective investors and buyers.

News broke on Monday that a Chinese group was interested in investing in the promoted club, which is preparing for its return to the Premier League.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez reportedly wants to have four more news signings in before the start of pre-season training on July 3.

The club has already signed winger Christian Atsu from Chelsea.

