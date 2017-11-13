Mike Ashley waits on bid after opening Newcastle’s books for potential buyers

Amanda Staveley’s consortium is yet to make a bid for Newcastle United.

Staveley’s group has been doing due diligence on the club, which was put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley last month.

A report in Asia over the weekend claimed that Staveley had agreed a £300million price for United.

However, Staveley’s consortium is not understood to have made a formal offer for the Premier League club.

Ashley hopes to sell the club, which is 11th in the league, by the end of the year.

A number of other parties have signed non-disclosure agreements with Newcatle, which was bought by Ashley a decade ago.