Mike Ashley will back Rafa Benitez 'one million per cent' as Newcastle eye breakthrough

Mike Ashley will back Rafa Benitez 'one million per cent' in the transfer market despite Newcastle United's inability to make a breakthrough.

That's the view of former manager John Carver who has urged Magpies fans to stay patient this summer.

Newcastle have only signed Christian Atsu since the season ended, turning the winger's loan move from Chelsea into a permanent deal.

Benitez has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of incomings, with United missing out on a number of targets, but is hoping to complete a move for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune over the next few days, while Newcastle continue to be linked with a host of names.

Toon owner Ashley released a statement last month insisting Benitez would get 'every last penny' to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

And asked if he still thought Ashley would give Benitez the financial backing, Carver told Talksport: “Absolutely. One million per cent because I know where the football club is now. It’s in a sound position.

“If you think of the assets, and it was clever business last season by Rafa, you look at the assets they’ve got there and they’ve got a lot of good Championship players and there will be sides in the Championship knocking on Newcastle’s door to try and get them because they all want to get back in the Premier league.

“So they’ve got five or six players who are saleable assets there and that will be extra money to go into the coffers along with the money they’ve received from promotion and the money they’ve made in the past.

“So I think there is money there to be spent for sure. I’m delighted to see how they’ve changed their policy and allowing the manager to pick the players. There’s even less on the staff now to make those decisions."