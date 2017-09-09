Mike Ashley will 'donate £20m' to players if Newcastle win the FA Cup

Mike Ashley has offered Newcastle United's players a £20million bonus if the club wins the FA Cup, according to a report.

United's squad had been unhappy with the bonus scheme put forward by the club.

The Gazette revealed last week that Newcastle's squad had been offered a £1million pot for a 17th-placed finish.

The proposed bonus would have risen by £1million per Premier League place.

Sky Sports report that the "unhappy" players asked for a meeting with owner Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley to discuss the situation.



And the report also states that Ashley "will donate £20million to the players if they win the FA Cup this season".

The club last won the competition in 1955.

United take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in a televised game tomorrow afternoon.

Sky Sports claim that manager Benitez, recovering from an operation, will attempt to travel to the game by helicopter.