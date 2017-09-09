Mike Ashley will 'donate £20m' to players if Newcastle win the FA Cup

Mike Ashley has offered Newcastle United's players a £20million bonus if the club wins the FA Cup, according to a report.
United's squad had been unhappy with the bonus scheme put forward by the club.
The Gazette revealed last week that Newcastle's squad had been offered a £1million pot for a 17th-placed finish.
READ MORE: Newcastle’s players locked in talks with club over Premier League bonuses
The proposed bonus would have risen by £1million per Premier League place.
Sky Sports report that the "unhappy" players asked for a meeting with owner Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley to discuss the situation.
And the report also states that Ashley "will donate £20million to the players if they win the FA Cup this season".
The club last won the competition in 1955.
United take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in a televised game tomorrow afternoon.
Sky Sports claim that manager Benitez, recovering from an operation, will attempt to travel to the game by helicopter.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.