Mikel Merino reacts after signing a FIVE-year deal at Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed Mikel Merino on a permanent deal.

The midfielder's season-long loan from Borussia Dortmund has been converted into a permanent move.

Merino has signed a five-year deal at St James's Park.

The 21-year-old said: “I’m really happy to be here, and for this part of the contract to finally be official.

"I’m happy to be here for five more years, and I hope to keep playing for this club and to give good things to all the people and the club.

“I have been focused on football always, but it’s good to know it’s now official and people will know it. I’m focussed on my displays and improving myself, and I’m really happy to have signed this contract.”

Manager Rafa Benítez said: “I’m really pleased we have been able to bring Mikel to the club permanently.

"He has played very well since he joined us. He has settled in quickly, has a lot of quality on the ball and is keen to learn – that is a crucial part of his future development."

More to follow

“He has made a great impression at the club, and he is a good professional. He has confidence, but he is still young and has things to improve. He has to keep working hard and playing well, and hopefully he can improve and enjoy playing here.”