Mikel Merino reveals why he joined Newcastle

Mikel Merino has reacted to his loan move to Newcastle United.

The midfielder today joined the club on a season-long loan from German club Borussia Dortmund.

Merino, 21, said: “It feels good and I'm very happy to be here, to be part of this club.

"I'm looking forward to touching the ball, meeting my new team-mates and starting to play football.

“I know it's a great club and a really nice city. I had different options, but I think this is the right place for me to play.”

Merino also tweeted: "Really happy and proud of being part of the familly!

United manager Rafa Benítez added: “Mikel is a midfielder with talent, an Under-21 international for Spain.

“He's a good size, has quality on the ball and he's very, very focused and professional.

"Hopefully, he's the kind of player we can improve a lot. He certainly has the mentality to get better and better.

“He comes from a top side in Dortmund, and although he did not play too much last season, he was signed as a young, talented player and to be signed by a club like that shows that he has something good.

"He has to show what he has, and hopefully he can enjoy playing here for a long time.”

Merino will trigger a permanent move to Newcastle if he plays a certain number of games this season.

"Mikel was not getting the playing time that he had hoped for given the range of high-quality options we have in the midfield positions," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

"We have therefore agreed to his wish and wish him all the very best for the coming season in England."