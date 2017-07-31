Mo Diame admits he’s enjoying different role in Newcastle’s midfield

Newcastle United midfielder Mo Diame says he is relishing playing in a deeper midfield role during pre-season.

The Senegalese star mainly operated in the No 10 position for the Magpies last season as they clinched promotion from the Championship.

Diame had something of an inconsistent campaign after his £5million move from Hull City, scoring six goals all competitions in a season that was interrupted by a trip to the African Cup of Nations.

So far in pre-season, boss Rafa Benitez has also tried Diame out in a more central, withdrawn role and the player himself says he’s enjoying it.

Speaking after the 2-1 defeat in Germany against Bundisliga side Mainz at the weekend, Diame said: “It was tiring, but I feel OK.

“I am playing in the middle – where I like to play – so I am trying to enjoy my football.

“I am happy to help the team, and I am just trying to get myself ready for the start of the season.”

Diame played for more than an hour against Mainz, partnering Jack Colback in the centre of midfield, with Siem de Jong operating ahead of him, just off striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Magpies suffered their first defeat of pre-season as Mainz snatched a late winner through former Middlesbrough forward Viktor Fischer’s effort five minutes from time.

Earlier, Toon defender Jesus Gamez had struck to cancel out Levin Oztunali’s early goal in sweltering conditions, with temperatures in the Rhineland almost topping 30 degrees Celsius.

The Magpuies will stay in Germany and take on Wolfsburg on Wednesday, before heading back to Tyneside for their final warm-up game when Italian outfit Verona come to St James’s Park on Sunday.

And Diame feels United are making progress as they gear up for their Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.

“You always want to win when you play a game, but I think it was a good session for everyone because they made us run a lot today, and that is good for our fitness,” he told nufc.co.uk.

“But yes, of course we are disappointed with the result.

“I was quite surprised – you do not expect that sort of sun. But, the weather was a good thing for our fitness as well, and we know how important it is to get fit.

“The most important game is on the 13th and we need to be ready for that one.

“Wolfsburg are another good team, so it will definitely be a similar game on Wednesday. They were German champions (recently), so it is going to be a difficult game. But, as I say, we are just trying to get better game after game to make sure we are ready on the 13th.”

Two players who face a race be ready for the opener against Spurs are full-back DeAndre Yedlin and captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Yedlin limped off in the first half on Saturday with a hamstring problem, and must be considered a doubt to face his old club in a fortnight, while Lascelles has only played 45 minutes in the first warm-up game against Hearts.

Benitez, when asked why Yedlin came off, said: “A little bit stiff in his hamstring, we will have to assess now.

“How serious it is? You never know in these cases, it doesn’t seem too serious but we have to wait.”

And on Lascelles, he added: “I think next week he will be training with the group, he will be OK.”