Mohamed Diame reacts to his ‘disappointing’ performance in Newcastle’s defeat to Wolves

Mohamed Diame admitted Rafa Benitez had every right to be “upset” with his Newcastle United players.

The club’s six-game winning run came to an end on Saturday.

It’s normal for the manager to be upset whenever we are not doing anything right. Against Wolves we didn’t, but we have to keep the confidence and keep looking forward to the next game.” Mohamed Diame

Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Chancel Mbemba and a strike from Helder Costa.

Newcastle – who had beaten Queens Park Rangers 6-0 four days earlier – started badly at a sold-out St James’s Park.

And Wolves took advantage of an error-strewn performance to claim three points.

Diame, recalled to the starting XI after sitting out the QPR win, was at a loss to explain what happened against Walter Zenga’s side.

Asked what went wrong, the 29-year-old said: “To be honest, I don’t know.

“But we are all really disappointed. It was an important game for us, because we were at home and we have just had a great result away.

“It was important to confirm that result, but we didn’t and we have to make sure we don’t lose the confidence we had because we know we have got a quality squad so we just need to come back, work hard and be ready for the next match.”

Benitez bemoaned his team’s sloppy start after the game.

“Early on we felt something wasn’t right in our play,” said Diame, signed from Hull City this summer for £4.5million.

“Normally we always get the possession and provide a good tempo in the game, but against Wolves, we were playing the wrong way for whatever reason.”

While Benitez talked of his “disappointment” at his post-match Press conference, he was more strident in his criticism within the four walls of the dressing room.

“It’s normal for the manager to be upset whenever we are not doing anything right,” said Diame.

“Against Wolves we didn’t, but we have to keep the confidence and keep looking forward to the next game.”

Diame was particularly disappointing behind lone striker Dwight Gayle, who was isolated up front and didn’t look like adding to his four goals.

Asked about his own performance, Diame said: “Definitely for me, it was disappointing.

“We have a quality squad, there is a lot of competition for places, so (you have to) impress in every game, but I will keep working and we will keep working and we will be fine.”

Diame admitted he was short of fitness when he joined Newcastle, but he now feels he can comfortably play 90 minutes.

“I am getting there,” he said. “I can finish the game now. I am playing 90 minutes, so it’s good in that sense.

“But we need to be ready technically, tactically, physically and mentally be on the top because we are Newcastle United and we need to show it.”

Newcastle take on Wolves again at St James’s Park tomorrow night, this time in the EFL Cup.

The match is followed by a Championship fixture away to Aston Villa.

“The cup game, we have to use it to get back the confidence and to get the fans back behind us again too,” said Diame.

“We need to win this game and then after that get ready for the next league game.”

“It will be a battle (against Villa). We treat every single game like that and stay focused on our job.

“Even though we got a very good result against QPR, we need to stay very focused and this was a disappointing result against Wolves, but we will be fine.”