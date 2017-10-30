Search

Mohamed Diame recalled for Newcastle's visit to Burnley, Mikel Merino's absence explained

Rafa Benitez has recalled Mohamed Diame to Newcastle United's starting XI for tonight's game against Burnley.

The two clubs meet at Turf Moor in a televised Premier League game (8pm kick-off).

Diame comes in for Isaac Hayden, who drops to the bench.

Mikel Merino is not involved because of a back injury.

Newcastle are eighth in the table, while Burnley are a point behind them in 10th place.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo; Diame, Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Gamez, Hayden, Saivet, Murphy, Gayle.

