Napoli president discusses the future of Newcastle United target Pepe Reina

Newcastle's pursuit of priority keeper target Pepe Reina has taken a further blow with the news that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis expects the Spaniard to at least see out the final year of his contract.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is in the hunt for another goalkeeper to challenge for the No 1 spot with Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow.

And the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss has an interest in the £5million rated Spain international ahead of United's return to the Premier League.

But De Laurentiis, speaking to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, says that despite a public falling out with Reina earlier this summer, the club expect their goalie to remain.

When asked whether he would be speaking to the player about his Napoli future, De Laurentiis, said: "Why shouldn’t I?

"It’s not complicated.

"Reina has another year left on his contract and there is a willingness to respect that agreement as we are aware of his value.

"It is clear that we are going to meet each other very soon but it is also clear that we want to buy another goalkeeper to have more options."

