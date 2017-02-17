New signing Victor Fernandez opens up about his new life at Newcastle

New signing Victor Fernandez has spoken about his move to Newcastle United.

The teenage winger, the club's only signing last month, joined from Spanish side UE Cornella.

Fernandez – who scored one goal and created two more in Monday's 4-0 win over Bristol City – is set to feature in this afternoon's Premier League 2 game against Blackburn Rovers at the club's Academy.

And the 18-year-old is enjoying life at his "historic" new club.

“I think it’s a great club, and the people have received me very well. It’s been great,” said Fernandez.

“When Newcastle wanted me, I was very excited because I have always liked the English league. I think Newcastle is a club with a lot of history – I like that.

“My team-mates have been very good with me, and I’m very happy about that. Newcastle is a very good place – I have seen the city – and my team-mates have received me very well.”

Fernandez is adjusting to the physical demands of English football as well as the weather on Tyneside.

“Spain and England are like opposites, with the weather and these things, but I will get used to it," he told the club's official website.

"Here there is always clouds, and Spain is sunny all day.

“The football is different, because here it is more physical and fast and these things, but in Spain it’s more about passing, passing, passing.

"Also, the pitch in Spain is artificial so it’s not very heavy, and here I get tired more quickly, but I have to get used to it with time and playing.

“I think I’ve been good, but I have to improve more, and get used to English football. It’s always important to score, and getting two assists, I am happy. I hope I can do more for Newcastle.

“My purpose was not to make an impact really quickly, because I’m new and I have to get used to English football – it’s really different from Spain.

"I hope, little by little, I can keep doing good things here.”

