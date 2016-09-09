New signings give Rafa Benitez a dilemma at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says Newcastle United's new signings have already caught his eye.

The club has signed Christian Atsu, Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar since it last played a Championship game.

And United manager Benitez is considering whether the involved them against Derby County at the iPro Stadium tomorrow evening.

Asked about their integration into his team, Benitez said: "Each player is different, so it depends how they adapt and train and if I have to play some of them they can play if they have to wait they will wait.

"I think they are ready, I've been really impressed with them and we'll see how they adapt."

The international break came after Newcastle won a third successive Championship fixture to move up to fourth in the table.

"When you're winning games in a row I think it's not the right time for it to happen," said Benitez, who has Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dwight Gayle available.

"But players have been out to play (for their countries), have picked up confidence, and come back with no problems and ready to play.

"It's given us time to get Mitrovic back and Gayle, Mitro played for his country and Gayle trained so they're in the squad."