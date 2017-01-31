Newcastle ABANDON move for Andros Townsend

Newcastle United have abandoned their bid to sign Andros Townsend.

The club had been looking to sign the Crystal Palace winger on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

United manager Rafa Benitez had hoped to see Townsend arrive before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

But the proposed deal is off after days of talks.

Townsend, sold to Palace last summer for £13million, came off the bench and set up his club's second goal against Bournemouth tonight.

Newcastle could now attempt to sign the 25-year-old in the summer in the event of promotion back to the Premier League.

United's failure to land Townsend means the club has not signed a single player in this month's transfer window.