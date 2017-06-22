Newcastle add to pre-season programme

Newcastle United will travel to Germany in pre-season.

Rafa Benitez's side will take on VfL Wolfsburg on August 2.

The game will be staged at the AOK Stadion, the home of the Bundesliga club's development and women’s teams, on August 2, (4pm local time).

Newcastle are close to finalising a second warm-up fixture in Germany.

A club statement read: "Supporters are advised not to arrange travel immediately, as there is likely to be another pre-season friendly in Germany announced in the coming days."

United have previously announced fixtures against Heart of Midlothian, Preston North End and Bradford City.