Newcastle alerted to availability of Premier League winger

Newcastle United have been alerted to the availability of Middlesbrough Stewart Downing.

Downing has been told he can leave the Premier League club on loan in this month's transfer window after dropping down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium.

Rafa Benitez is looking to sign a midfielder and a winger to strengthen his squad for the second half of the Championship campaign.

However, Crystal Palace are reportedly in pole position to sign the 32-year-old, who wants to stay in the top flight.

Downing is contracted to Middlesbrough until the summer of 2019.

Palace manager Sam Allardyce, looking to bolster his squad after succeeding Alan Pardew at Selhurst Park, worked with Downing at West Ham United.