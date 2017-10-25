Newcastle and Southampton tracking exciting Spanish winger

Newcastle United are tracking former Leeds United winger Alfonso Pedraza, according to a report.

IBTimes claim that Pedraza has been watched by the club's scouts this season at Alaves, where he is on loan from Villarreal.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds.

Pedraza, under contract at Villarreal until 2021, is a Spain Under-21 team-mate of Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino, signed on a permanent deal from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

Southampton have also reportedly watched Pedraza,

Rafa Benitez

United manager Rafa Benitez and his staff are identifying targets ahead of January's transfer window.

"We are working on what we have to do, what we would like to do, but you never know,” said Benitez.

“But imagine in December you have an injury, then you are expecting more money on a certain player, then you have to spend however much money for a striker because they are more expensive.

“I think for us now, we have names and we have options and are following players. We have as much information as we can for everyone.

“Then you have to bring players here in order for them to adapt here.

"It’s not as if you are bringing a player who you know straight away will be fantastic.”