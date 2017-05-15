Newcastle and Tottenham weigh up moves for Premier League defender

Harry Maguire set to quit relegated Hull City this summer – and a clutch of clubs weighing up moves.

Hull's fate was confirmed yesterday after a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Maguire – who has a year left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium – is keen to stay in the Premier League.

Asked about his future, the 24-year-old defender said: “You have to be wary of making the wrong move.

“You have to make sure you move at the right time. I’m very happy here, but playing in the Premier League is my main aim.

“Obviousl,y every footballer wants to be playing in the Premier League, myself included.

“It’s probably the greatest league in the world at the moment.”

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Liverpool have also been linked with Maguire, who joined Hull from Sheffield United in the summer of 2014.

United manager Rafa Benitez, also linked with Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross, is looking to strengthen his defence this summer following the club's promotion.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has promised Benitez "every penny" the club generates through promotion and players sales.