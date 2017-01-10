Newcastle announce cut-price FA Cup replay tickets

Newcastle United will charge fans just £10 to watch the club's FA Cup replay against Birmingham City.

Rafa Benitez's side were held to a 1-1 draw at St Andrew's on Saturday.

And the two clubs will face each other at St James's Park next Wednesday.

Season-ticket holders can now apply for tickets, which cost £10 for adults and £3 for concessions, and seats will go on general sale on Thursday.

However, the cost will rise to £20 and £10 on the day of the game.

The winner of the third-round tie will face Oxford United away on the weekend of January 28 and 29.