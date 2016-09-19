Newcastle appeal Vurnon Anita's red card

Newcastle United have appealed Vurnon Anita's red card.

Anita was sent off in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James's Park.

The 27-year-old was shown a red card by referee Tim Robinson for an attempted a challenge on Ivan Cavaleiro three minutes from time.

Asked if the club would appeal the decision, United manager Rafa Benitez said: "Yes. I think he didn't touch the player."

Newcastle will discover if their appeal has been successful before tomorrow night's EFL Cup tie against Wolves.

If the appeal fails, Anita is likely to miss the club's next three games through suspension.