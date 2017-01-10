Newcastle back away from permanent move for Everton's Tom Cleverley

Newcastle United are not interested in signing Tom Cleverley on a permanent deal.

The club has been strongly linked with a move for the Everton midfielder in this month's transfer window.

United manager Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield options for the second half of the Championship campaign.

Everton, at this stage, will only consider selling Cleverley, who does not figure in manager Ronald Koeman's plans at Goodison Park.

Newcastle, however, are only interested in a loan deal for the 27-year-old, who started his career at Manchester United.

And it remains to be seen whether Everton will entertain loan bids late in the window.

West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Burnley and Aston Villa have also been linked with moves for the England international, who was signed by Roberto Martinez, Koeman's predecessor, in 2015.