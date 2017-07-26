Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez closes in on FIFTH summer signing - reports

Newcastle United are reportedly closing on the signing of Greek international midfielder Andreas Samaris, according to reports on the continent.

Manager Rafa Benitez is a fan of the Benfica man, but tentative attempts to land the 28-year-old earlier in the window were dampened by the Portuguese outfit's supposed €20million asking price.

But reports today in both Portugal and Samaris' homeland claim that United could be close to landing their man.

O Jogo claim that Benfica have lowered the price for Samaris, with a bid of around £13million, rather than the reported £17million, likely to be successful. They claim that has alerted United, who will return with an offer for the combative midfielder after positive talks between the clubs.

Elsewhere Greek publication Sportime also run with the story, claiming Samaris, who has been a peripheral figure for his current club, will become a Newcastle player.