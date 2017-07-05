Newcastle bring back singing section at St James's Park

Newcastle United will reintroduce a singing section at St James's Park this season.

The club today launched an "official singing section" in the upper tier Gallowgate End of the stadium ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Newcastle's announcement follows talks with supporter groups Wor Hyem 1892 and Gallowgate Flags.

A previous singing section on Level 7 was controversially disbanded.

Wor Hyem 1892’s Mac McEvoy said: “We are massively excited about the return of a singing section at St James’s Park.

“Our fans are known for their vocal support and alongside Gallowgate Flags, we wanted to create an area for likeminded fans to really kick-start a positive atmosphere across the stadium.

“We’d like to thank the club, who have been very receptive to the idea, and everyone involved with Gallowgate Flags. We can’t wait to be back in August.”

Gallowgate Flags’ co-founder Alex Hurst said: “Everyone at Gallowgate Flags is delighted that we’ve created a singing section inside St James Park alongside Wor Hyem 1892.

“Over the last season we have worked with the club to foster a positive visual displays for home games and now that likeminded supporters can be grouped together, the atmosphere will only get better.”

Fans wanting to move into the section should email their name and supporter number to boxoffice@nufc.co.uk using the subject line "singing section".