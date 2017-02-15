Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles reacts to Karl Darlow's error

Jamaal Lascelles has backed Karl Darlow to quickly recover from his goalkeeping howler.

Lascelles scored a late equaliser in Newcastle United's 2-2 draw against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Ayoze Perez put United ahead, but Rafa Benitez's side gifted Norwich two first-half goals.

Lascelles slipped for their first goal, and a mix-up between the defender and Darlow led to a sliced clearance from the goalkeeper.

Cameron Jerome was able to walk the ball into the net.

Asked about Darlow's mistake, Lascelles said: "He’s got high expectations of himself, he’s got really high standards, and we all do with each other.

"Mistakes happen all the time. Even (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Lionel) Messi, they all make mistakes. It happens to every single player. You can’t be amazing every single day.

“He’ll brush it off, it’s not going to affect him at all. But we all reacted well and managed to get a point.”

Lascelles was "disappointed" at the mistakes which saw Norwich take the lead.

On the game, Lascelles told the club's official website: “It was an excellent start. We moved the ball really well, and Ayoze’s a clever player; if he gets half a chance he normally puts it away, so it gave us a little lift,” said Lascelles.

“But after that, we’ve got to really switch on because I think that when we go a goal up, we’re really vulnerable. We need to sort that out and look at ourselves.

“I ask quite a lot of this team, and we shouldn’t even be in a situation where we’re trying to get a goal back. No team should be able to do that to us.

“I know it was from mistakes that we made, and we’re disappointed that we made errors. But on the other side, we’re pleased that we came away with something tonight.

“I just found myself in the right place at the right time (for the equaliser) – I’d rather it had been 0-0 than 2-2. We’ll just prepare for the next game now, and keep our heads up.”

