Newcastle 'close in' on £8m winger

Newcastle United are "closing in" on a deal for Jacob Murphy, according to a report.

The Mirror claim that Rafa Benitez is ready to bid £8million for the Norwich City winger.

Southampton and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old.

United manager Benitez, linked with 31-year-old free agent Jesus Navas over the weekend, wants to sign another winger this summer.

United's manager has already recruited former loanee Christian Atsu on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

Murphy, England Under-21 international, scored twice against Newcastle in the Championship last season.

Meanwhile, The Times claim that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could yet loan out Sheyi Oyo.

United enquired about the winger last month.

But they were told that the club didn't plan to loan out the 20-year-old this season.

