Newcastle close to Andros Townsend breakthrough

Newcastle United are hopeful a deal can be done for Andros Townsend in the final hours of the transfer window.

The club has been involved in talks with Crystal Palace over a move for the winger.

Newcastle want to take the 25-year-old on a half-season loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Palace are demanding a loan fee plus the £13million they paid for him last summer.

Rafa Benitez refused to talk about United's move for Townsend at a Press conference this afternoon.

However, the Gazette understands there's increasing confidence at St James's Park that a deal can be done before tonight's transfer deadline.

The two clubs are understood to be close to an agreement.

Townsend was sold to Palace in the wake of Newcastle's relegation from the Premier League.

And the England international is interested in returning to United, who are second in the Championship ahead of tomorrow night's game against Queens Park Rangers.